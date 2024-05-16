Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$9.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$8.00.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals from C$4.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of TSE CPH opened at C$8.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$211.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of C$3.30 and a twelve month high of C$10.33.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.26. Cipher Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 96.32% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of C$6.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.31 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cipher Pharmaceuticals will post 0.6245639 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, a topical solution indicated for the treatment of slightly palpable and/or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis (Grade I/II) of the face, forehead, and balding scalp; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

