Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$9.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$8.00.
Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals from C$4.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cipher Pharmaceuticals
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.26. Cipher Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 96.32% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of C$6.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.31 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cipher Pharmaceuticals will post 0.6245639 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Cipher Pharmaceuticals
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, a topical solution indicated for the treatment of slightly palpable and/or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis (Grade I/II) of the face, forehead, and balding scalp; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cipher Pharmaceuticals
- Why Invest in Biotech Stocks
- How to Buy the Dip and Sell the Rip on Your Stocks with Options
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 Hot Buyback Plans Supporting Price Action in 2024
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Stocks With Subscription Based Revenue Offer Inflation Protection
Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.