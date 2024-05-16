Stifel Nicolaus Raises Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target to $51.00

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CLS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Celestica in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.56.

Celestica stock opened at $52.05 on Monday. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $52.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.73 and its 200-day moving average is $36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Celestica by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 88,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Celestica by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Celestica by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

