Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Roku Call Options (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 72,199 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 30% compared to the average daily volume of 55,680 call options.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $62.27 on Thursday. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $51.62 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.69.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Roku will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 12,277 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $798,741.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,237.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.96 per share, with a total value of $511,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Charles Collier sold 12,277 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $798,741.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,751 shares of company stock worth $1,909,835 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Roku by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Roku by 20.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 579,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,925,000 after purchasing an additional 97,095 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Roku by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROKU shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 16th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

