Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SOTDY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:SOTDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.3188 per share on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

OTCMKTS SOTDY opened at C$14.10 on Thursday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of C$14.10 and a 1-year high of C$14.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.91.

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home (OOH) media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Out-of-Home Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. The company offers various OOH advertising media services, such as traditional posters media and advertisements at bus and tram shelters and on public transport; and digital advertising services.

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.