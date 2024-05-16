Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SOTDY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:SOTDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.3188 per share on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.
Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance
OTCMKTS SOTDY opened at C$14.10 on Thursday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of C$14.10 and a 1-year high of C$14.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.91.
Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ströer SE & Co. KGaA
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Nextracker: Solar Stock Rising With New Highs in Sight
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Block Gains on its Cash App and Afterpay Segment Blowouts
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Morgan Stanley Drives Growth Powered by Investment Management
Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.