Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Hits New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as C$17.97 and last traded at C$69.17, with a volume of 4704540 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$69.31.

Specifically, Director Stephanie Coyles purchased 900 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$69.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,235.00. In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.45, for a total transaction of C$1,191,120.00. Also, Director Stephanie Coyles bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$69.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,235.00. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$80.00 to C$79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. CIBC raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.09.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 84,866.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$72.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$70.20.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.32%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

