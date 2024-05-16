Suncorp Group Limited (SUNPI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.27 on June 16th

Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUNPI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 1.266 per share on Sunday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.33, a current ratio of 16.72 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

