Susan Reardon Bonner Sells 12,677 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Stock

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) insider Susan Reardon Bonner sold 12,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $188,633.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 308,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,585,673.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Susan Reardon Bonner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Susan Reardon Bonner sold 35,554 shares of OneSpaWorld stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $527,976.90.

Shares of NASDAQ OSW opened at $14.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.34. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34 and a beta of 2.12.

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $211.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Loop Capital upped their price target on OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSW. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,224,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,362,000 after purchasing an additional 98,877 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 206,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 77,421 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 666,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,475,000 after buying an additional 176,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

