Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SYRS. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SYRS

Syros Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

SYRS stock opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $8.17. The stock has a market cap of $147.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.10. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 227.91% and a negative net margin of 1,656.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syros Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 14,754 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $2,799,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 928,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 163,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 531,914 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.