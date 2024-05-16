Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Shares Up 1.8% After Dividend Announcement

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $155.55 and last traded at $154.62. 5,340,994 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 15,121,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.95.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 32.76%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 38.15%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSM. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 69,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,843,000. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

