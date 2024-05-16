Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.90) Per Share (NASDAQ:TARS)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARSFree Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.90) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.08). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.03) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.70) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.14 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.69 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TARS. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TARS opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 7.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.92. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $42.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,640,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1,113.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 898,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,642,000 after buying an additional 824,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,826,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,398,000 after buying an additional 231,131 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $2,989,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $135,741.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,100.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 4,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $145,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $135,741.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,496 shares of company stock worth $749,578 in the last ninety days. 11.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

