TD Cowen Raises Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target to $40.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HASI. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $32.31 on Monday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The company has a quick ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 15.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 706.6% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3,739.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

