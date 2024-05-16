TD Securities Increases Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U) Price Target to C$14.00

Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 0.07% from the company’s current price.

Caribbean Utilities Price Performance

CUP.U stock opened at C$13.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$532.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.09. Caribbean Utilities has a 52-week low of C$10.54 and a 52-week high of C$14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.09.

Caribbean Utilities Company Profile

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. engages in the electricity generation, transmission, and distribution activities in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. The company generates electricity using diesel. As of December 31, 2018, it operated diesel generating units with an installed generating capacity of 161 megawatts; and 8 transformer substations with approximately 441 miles of land-based high-voltage transmission and distribution lines, and 15 miles of high-voltage submarine cable.

