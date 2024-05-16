TD Securities Increases Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U) Price Target to C$14.00

Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 0.07% from the company’s current price.
Caribbean Utilities Price Performance
CUP.U stock opened at C$13.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$532.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.09. Caribbean Utilities has a 52-week low of C$10.54 and a 52-week high of C$14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.09.
Caribbean Utilities Company Profile
