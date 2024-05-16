TD Securities Lowers Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target to C$19.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Cormark increased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$13.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.78.

TSE D.UN opened at C$18.28 on Tuesday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$14.50 and a 52-week high of C$30.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$17.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$298.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18.

In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation bought 148,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$20.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,077,089.92. In related news, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation acquired 148,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$20.71 per share, with a total value of C$3,077,089.92. Also, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$21.11 per share, with a total value of C$221,613.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 265,300 shares of company stock worth $3,808,679. 76.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

