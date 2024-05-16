Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,088 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 354.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 40,778 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,798,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 371.8% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 758,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,282,000 after buying an additional 597,702 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 56.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 34,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 99,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 53,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SKX. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 25,282 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,544,983.02. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 123,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,543,479.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 25,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $1,544,983.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 123,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,543,479.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 20,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,236,010.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,655 shares in the company, valued at $6,089,917.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,005,765. 24.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $69.37 on Thursday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $69.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.32 and its 200 day moving average is $59.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.