Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 49,539 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MGIC Investment by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $21.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.48. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $22.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $294.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.62 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 62.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $23.50) on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MGIC Investment

About MGIC Investment

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.