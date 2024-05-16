Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 730 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,458 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTFC. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

WTFC stock opened at $102.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $105.29.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $604.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.80 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Insider Activity at Wintrust Financial

In other news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,599,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wintrust Financial

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

