Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Increases Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.3839 per share by the technology company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Tencent’s previous annual dividend of $0.10.

Tencent Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TCEHY stock opened at $51.61 on Thursday. Tencent has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.94. The stock has a market cap of $487.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.27.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Tencent had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $21.54 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tencent will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on Tencent from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Tencent Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company's consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc.

