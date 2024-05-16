Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.33.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $56.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.13. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $66.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 10.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,981,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,988,000 after acquiring an additional 919,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth $54,302,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 16.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,155,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,322,000 after buying an additional 727,995 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 91,086.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 713,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,688,000 after acquiring an additional 712,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,260,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,789,000 after acquiring an additional 493,182 shares in the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

