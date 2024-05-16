Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.09

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.09 and last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 1021114 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.88.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TEVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.22.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of -40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, VP Eric Drape sold 9,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $128,772.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Eric Drape sold 9,815 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $128,772.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at $127,277.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Sabag sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $1,352,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 382,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,172,616.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 299,661 shares of company stock valued at $4,014,517. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 705.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 579,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after buying an additional 507,568 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at about $3,000,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 544,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 131,043 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 344,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 102,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

