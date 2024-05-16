The Allstate Co. (ALL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.92 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Allstate has raised its dividend by an average of 18.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Allstate has a dividend payout ratio of 21.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Allstate to earn $17.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Allstate Trading Down 1.7 %

Allstate stock opened at $166.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.64. Allstate has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Activity at Allstate

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Allstate will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ALL. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.59.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

