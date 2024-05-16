The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Position Raised by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 255.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. StockNews.com raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.92.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $136.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.97. The company has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a PE ratio of 76.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $204.41.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.32%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

