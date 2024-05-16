The European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ESCT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $184.40

The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:ESCT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 184.40 ($2.32) and last traded at GBX 184.20 ($2.31), with a volume of 152565 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 183.60 ($2.31).
The European Smaller Companies Trust Trading Down 0.0 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 170.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 160.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.29, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of £744.25 million, a P/E ratio of 929.54 and a beta of 1.28.
The European Smaller Companies Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. The European Smaller Companies Trust’s payout ratio is presently 2,500.00%.
About The European Smaller Companies Trust
TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
