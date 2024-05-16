The Goldman Sachs Group Raises CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Price Target to $14.00

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CDNA. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CareDx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.75.

Get CareDx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CareDx

CareDx Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $14.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. CareDx has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $16.15.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.97). The company had revenue of $65.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.66 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 55.08% and a negative net margin of 66.59%. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CareDx will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CareDx

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in CareDx by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 96,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 47,469 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in CareDx in the 1st quarter valued at $13,025,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CareDx by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 7.1% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,245,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after acquiring an additional 149,485 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 10.0% in the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 610,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 55,485 shares in the last quarter.

About CareDx

(Get Free Report)

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.