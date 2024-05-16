The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Price Target to $64.00

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DCO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ducommun from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Ducommun in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Ducommun from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.20.

Ducommun Stock Performance

Ducommun stock opened at $57.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ducommun has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.34 million, a P/E ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 1.26.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ducommun will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ducommun by 658.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 323.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun during the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Articles

