The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Target Price to $19.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PYCR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.94.

PYCR opened at $14.40 on Monday. Paycor HCM has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.12, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average of $19.60.

In other news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $27,596.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at $338,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Paycor HCM news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $29,001.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,414.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $27,596.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC grew its position in Paycor HCM by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Paycor HCM by 48.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Paycor HCM by 52.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 3.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 42,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Paycor HCM by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

