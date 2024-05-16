The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Raised to $116.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $113.00 to $116.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HIG. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $100.61 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $67.42 and a 52-week high of $103.64. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.59 and a 200-day moving average of $88.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,301.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,528 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total value of $1,365,196.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $1,847,801.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,301.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,711,492 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Hartford Financial Services Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,875,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,691,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 49,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

