The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,777,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,503,000 after buying an additional 151,389 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 487.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,459,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,837 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,457,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,170,000 after purchasing an additional 29,728 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 363.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,274,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,258,000 after purchasing an additional 999,315 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,912,000 after purchasing an additional 63,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $399,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM opened at $114.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.72. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $107.33 and a 1-year high of $156.03. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.88, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.23.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -481.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.47.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

