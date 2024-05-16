The Macerich Company Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.
Macerich has raised its dividend by an average of 139.8% annually over the last three years. Macerich has a dividend payout ratio of -755.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Macerich to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.0%.
Macerich Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average of $14.96.
In other Macerich news, EVP Kenneth Volk purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,629.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Macerich news, EVP Kenneth Volk purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,629.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jackson Hsieh acquired 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 170,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,330. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 163,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,681 and sold 172,964 shares valued at $2,940,030. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
Macerich Company Profile
Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.
