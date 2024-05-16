Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 234250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

Specifically, Senior Officer Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch sold 54,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total transaction of C$34,335.00. Insiders have sold 127,500 shares of company stock valued at $89,395 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TWM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$0.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$0.95 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.99.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$261.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.89.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$503.00 million during the quarter. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 17.48% and a negative return on equity of 73.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. will post 0.0542169 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.