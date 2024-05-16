Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (TYCMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 11th

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.6178 per share on Wednesday, July 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of TYCMY opened at C$26.73 on Thursday. Tingyi has a twelve month low of C$18.09 and a twelve month high of C$32.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.86.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks; various noodles; and coffee/functional/probiotics drinks.

