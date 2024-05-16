Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (TYCMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 11th

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.6178 per share on Wednesday, July 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of TYCMY opened at C$26.73 on Thursday. Tingyi has a twelve month low of C$18.09 and a twelve month high of C$32.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.86.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile
