Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Director Sells $115,275.00 in Stock

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $115,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 760,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,688,254.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.16. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MODG. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Topgolf Callaway Brands

Institutional Trading of Topgolf Callaway Brands

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MODG. Bwcp LP raised its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 41.3% in the first quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 1,540,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,905,000 after purchasing an additional 450,387 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth $677,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 180,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 15,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.