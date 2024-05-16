Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the April 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Currently, 19.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 82,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.9 days.
Torrid Trading Up 0.5 %
CURV opened at $5.91 on Thursday. Torrid has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $6.86. The company has a market cap of $616.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.66.
Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.20 million. Torrid had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Torrid will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Torrid
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its stake in Torrid by 493.6% in the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 166,841 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Torrid by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Torrid by 145.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 50,466 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Torrid in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Torrid during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Torrid
Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.
