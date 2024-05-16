Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 54,226 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 34% compared to the typical volume of 40,377 call options.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 6,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $104,485.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,760.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 6,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $104,485.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,760.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 8,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $124,628.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 243,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,732.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,363. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Chewy by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Chewy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Chewy from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

NYSE CHWY opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.28, a PEG ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.91. Chewy has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $40.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.45.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 0.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

