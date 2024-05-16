Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) PT Lowered to C$2.25 at National Bankshares

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

TRZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Transat A.T. from C$5.50 to C$3.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. CIBC decreased their price target on Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$2.90 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of C$3.04.

Transat A.T. Stock Performance

Transat A.T. stock opened at C$3.26 on Monday. Transat A.T. has a 52-week low of C$2.95 and a 52-week high of C$5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$126.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35, a P/E/G ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.70.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.01) by C($1.10). The firm had revenue of C$785.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$815.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Transat A.T. will post -4.3400002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T. Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in Europe and the Caribbean. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company also offers air transportation services; outgoing tours; and destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities, as well as specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc.

