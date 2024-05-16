Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) PT Lowered to C$3.00 at Desjardins

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Desjardins from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Transat A.T. from C$5.50 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Transat A.T. from C$2.90 to C$2.70 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transat A.T. has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of C$3.04.

Transat A.T. Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TRZ stock opened at C$3.26 on Tuesday. Transat A.T. has a 1-year low of C$2.95 and a 1-year high of C$5.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of C$126.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.01) by C($1.10). The company had revenue of C$785.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$815.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Transat A.T. will post -4.3400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transat A.T. Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in Europe and the Caribbean. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company also offers air transportation services; outgoing tours; and destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities, as well as specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc.

