Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director Purchases $161,192.76 in Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) Director Richard W. Mott acquired 36,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $161,192.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,027,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,558.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $27.70.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 27.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.66%. The business had revenue of $51.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Treace Medical Concepts’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 6.9% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 677,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after buying an additional 43,510 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 17.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 67,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 28,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMCI shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Treace Medical Concepts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TMCI

About Treace Medical Concepts

(Get Free Report)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.