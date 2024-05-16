Treatt plc (TET) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.60 on August 15th

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Treatt Stock Performance
LON:TET opened at GBX 486.86 ($6.11) on Thursday. Treatt has a 1 year low of GBX 365.29 ($4.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 731 ($9.18). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 439.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 450.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £295.62 million, a P/E ratio of 2,708.33 and a beta of 0.97.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.79) target price on shares of Treatt in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.
Treatt Company Profile
Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; Hics, aroma, and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.
