Trex Company, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trex in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trex’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Trex’s FY2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TREX. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.47.

Trex Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of TREX opened at $91.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.60. Trex has a 12-month low of $51.03 and a 12-month high of $101.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.83.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $373.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trex

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

