Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 3.18%.

Trio-Tech International Trading Up 4.8 %

NYSE:TRT opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Trio-Tech International has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $8.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 million, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trio-Tech International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trio-Tech International stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Trio-Tech International worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trio-Tech International in a report on Saturday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

