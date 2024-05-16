Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) by 257.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,811 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Udemy worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UDMY. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Udemy during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Udemy by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Udemy by 37.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 14,034 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Udemy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Udemy during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Udemy stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average of $12.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 2.12. Udemy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $16.01.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $189.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.71 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 6,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $75,534.42. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 334,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,331.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Udemy news, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,163,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,843,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 6,981 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $75,534.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 334,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,331.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,981 shares of company stock worth $514,884. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UDMY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Udemy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

