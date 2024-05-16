Union Jack Oil plc (UJO) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 4th

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:UJO opened at GBX 23.58 ($0.30) on Thursday. Union Jack Oil has a one year low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a one year high of GBX 34 ($0.43). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 20.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 19.40. The stock has a market cap of £25.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,150.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Union Jack Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Wilzetta, West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Fiskerton Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Laughton, and Humber Basin projects.

