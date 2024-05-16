United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

United Utilities Group (LON:UU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,230 ($15.45) target price on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

United Utilities Group Stock Performance

United Utilities Group Company Profile

Shares of UU opened at GBX 1,112 ($13.97) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,043.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,055.77. The firm has a market cap of £7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -22,140.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 138.87 and a beta of 0.39. United Utilities Group has a 12-month low of GBX 896.76 ($11.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,139.50 ($14.31). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.76.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

