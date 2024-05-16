Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock Position Lowered by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,979 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Unity Software by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Unity Software by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Unity Software by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Unity Software news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $25,323.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 386,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,443,360.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $25,323.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 386,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,443,360.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $48,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 442,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,702,479.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 338,917 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,820 in the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unity Software Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE U opened at $22.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average of $30.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.40. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $609.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.01 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 40.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

U has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie lowered Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Unity Software from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Unity Software from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

