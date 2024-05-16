Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Trading Down 2.8% After Insider Selling

Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $20.06 and last traded at $20.12. Approximately 32,215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 184,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.69.

Specifically, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,191,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,267,846.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Pietrangelo sold 12,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $252,330.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,911.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $390,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,191,390 shares in the company, valued at $23,267,846.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,331 over the last 90 days. 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Universal Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Universal Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Universal Insurance Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average is $17.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $375.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.12 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 5.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Insurance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Further Reading

