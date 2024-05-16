Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Shares Purchased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,250 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 1,896.2% in the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 1,427,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,594,000 after buying an additional 1,355,814 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 71.3% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 693,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 288,843 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the third quarter worth $1,098,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Upland Software by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 580,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 67,331 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 43,479 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upland Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $76.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49. Upland Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $5.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPLD shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Upland Software from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Upland Software in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 price objective (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Upland Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

