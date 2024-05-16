Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) PT Set at C$9.50 by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$9.50 price objective on Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Valeura Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Valeura Energy Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of TSE VLE opened at C$4.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$505.86 million, a P/E ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Valeura Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.57 and a 1 year high of C$6.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.99.

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$231.34 million during the quarter. Valeura Energy had a return on equity of 156.29% and a net margin of 56.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valeura Energy will post 1.323185 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Sean Guest sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.52, for a total transaction of C$5,520,000.00. In other Valeura Energy news, Director William Sean Guest sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.52, for a total value of C$5,520,000.00. Also, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total value of C$466,450.00. Company insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

