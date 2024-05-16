Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 846.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

VDC stock opened at $206.39 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $172.75 and a one year high of $208.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.16 and a 200-day moving average of $194.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

