Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Position Reduced by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $267.23 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $271.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

