Ventum Cap Mkts Comments on Premium Brands Holdings Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst D. Schilling now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.58. The consensus estimate for Premium Brands’ current full-year earnings is $4.87 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.28). The company had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.61 billion. Premium Brands had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 1.50%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PBH. Desjardins lifted their price target on Premium Brands from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$112.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Premium Brands from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Premium Brands from C$97.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premium Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$113.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Premium Brands

Premium Brands Stock Performance

Shares of TSE PBH opened at C$91.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$88.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$90.91. Premium Brands has a 52-week low of C$84.66 and a 52-week high of C$113.60.

Premium Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.14%.

Premium Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.