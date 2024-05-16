VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of VRSN opened at $169.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.61 and a 200-day moving average of $196.73. VeriSign has a one year low of $167.04 and a one year high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm had revenue of $384.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total transaction of $1,820,617.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,552,768.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $147,228.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total transaction of $1,820,617.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,552,768.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,393 shares of company stock worth $2,759,633. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in VeriSign by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in VeriSign by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 105,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,336,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 6.8% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

